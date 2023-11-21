ADVERTISEMENT

Gold mine collapse in Suriname leaves at least 10 dead, authorities say

November 21, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - PARAMARIBO

Police, military officials and rescue crews were dispatched to the mine, which is located in the country's rural southern region

AP

At least 10 people died after an illegal gold mine collapsed Monday in the South American country of Suriname, authorities said.

Police, military officials and rescue crews were dispatched to the mine, which is located in the country's rural southern region. The miners are believed to have built their own tunnels to search for gold, a common occurrence in Suriname, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There's still a lot of uncertainty,” said President Chan Santokhi. “It's important that we now get the situation under control.”

Santokhi was attending a government budget meeting when the incident occurred, forcing him to interrupt those speaking saying, “Something terrible is going on.”

Suriname is known for its gold mines, with U.S. and Canadian companies heavily invested in such operations. Informal gold mining also has increased in recent years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US