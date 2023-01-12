Gold falls ₹105; silver declines ₹572

January 12, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price fell ₹105 to ₹56,082 per 10 grams in the national capital on January 12, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had touched ₹56,187 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined ₹572 to ₹68,754 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,082 per 10 grams, down ₹105 per 10 grams,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was trading flat at $1,883 per ounce while silver was down at $23.67 per ounce.

“Gold prices were flat during early Asian hours, as traders awaited key US inflation data that could influence the U.S. Fed’s policy path,” Navneet Damani, senior VP – commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.