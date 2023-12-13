Gogoro launches its first electric scooter in India, starts battery swapping facility with Delhi

December 13, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Gogoro, the Taiwanese EV maker, on Tuesday launched its first electric scooter CrossOver GX250 in India. The Gogoro CrossOver GX250 comes in three variants: CrossOver GX250, CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S.

Manufactured at Gogoro’s Maharashtra based plant, the CrossOver GX250 will be imported to other countries like Nepal. For domestic demands, Gogoro has sufficient capacity, the company said.

The Gogoro CrossOver GX250 is a 2-metre-long electric scooter with 14-inch wheels having dual disc brakes and 176mm of ground clearance. According to Gogoro, CrossOver GX250 chassis can bear upto 200 kgs of weight.

Gogoro CrossOver GX250 uses a 2.5 kW Direct Drive with a top speed of over 60 kmph, and a range of 111 kms, as claimed.

The CrossOver GX250 includes 26 locking points and has four cargo areas including a platform design headlight, foot, seat and rear cargo space. The rear seat can be flipped up or removed to add more cargo storage.

Gogoro also went live with its battery swappable infrastructure for b2b clients starting with Delhi. It will go live in Goa later this month and Pune and Mumbai in the first quarter of 2024. In Q2 next year, the battery swapping facility might start for end consumers as well.

“The Gogoro CrossOver series embodies everything our brand has come to stand for and the new made-in-India CrossOver GX250 is optimized for riders in India with more seating space, greater storage and better ground clearance,” said Horace Luke, Founder and CEO of Gogoro.

Gogoro did not reveal the price of any of these electric scooters. The CrossOver GX250 is available for purchase and the CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S will be shipping later in 2024.