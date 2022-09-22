NRAI (National Restaurant Association of India) Hyderabad chapter, hosted the largest conclave of the Indian Restaurant Industry, Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022 (TIRC) at Hyderabad International Convention Center on Tuesday. It was attended by over a thousand delegates including all the stakeholders of the restaurant industry, investors and bureaucrats from across India.

At the conclave, GMR Interchange Aerocity Hyderabad which co-powered the conclave announced it would launch a GMR experiential retail that promises to be a one-stop urban lifestyle destination in the aerocity vicinity. This would bring the dream of live work play to life at Interchange with everything under one roof. The 20-acre project that is to commence construction operations within a couple of months at Shamshabad will open doors in 2024.

Apart from high-street retail experience, the arena will also have 11 cinema screens with gourmet dining. Talking on the occasion, Sourabh Jain, Head, Business Development of GMR Aerocity Hyderabad, said that along with high-end brands, the arena will have gourmet Indian food stalls, street food kiosks and an exclusive street selling Indian traditional arts and crafts.”

He added that the experiential retail will be designed in a European style with ample parking facilities. He explained, “It will boast of open-to-sky architecture, except for 6-11 meters in-store height with vast carpet area for retail and FnB brands that will give customers a unique shopping experience.”