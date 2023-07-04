GMR Hyderabad international airport achieves 100% transition to sustainable green energy

July 04, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Monday announced its complete transition to 100% sustainable green energy for all its energy needs within the airport and its surrounding ecosystem. This transformation will result in a remarkable reduction of approximately 9300 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The airport has joined forces with the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) to revolutionise its operations by harnessing the power of renewable energy. This will be achieved through a combination of a 10 MWp (Megawatt peak) solar power plant located on the premises and the green energy supplied by the TSSPDCL.

Expressing his thoughts on this significant milestone, Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, stated, “Aligned with our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and renewable energy, this momentous achievement represents a major stride towards adopting environmentally-friendly measures across the entire airport ecosystem.”

