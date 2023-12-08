Girl attacked with acid in Delhi after her mother refuses to take back rape case

December 08, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

A 17-year-old girl suffered burn injuries from an acid attack by her neighbour in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat, the police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at 7.30 a.m. on Thursday when the 54-year-old accused, Prem Singh, attacked the girl with acid and consumed some himself, a senior officer said.

“Soon after the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. Both the accused and the victim were shifted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital,” the officer added.

While the victim suffered minor burn injuries on her chest, the accused died during treatment, the officer also said.

“The victim’s 40-year-old mother and the accused had been in a live-in relationship for the past five years. Four months ago, she filed a rape case against Singh,” said DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain.

“The accused was out on interim bail when he threatened the victim’s mother to withdraw the case. When she refused, he attacked her daughter,” he added.

Singh used to work as a Gurdwara Pradhan [head of a Gurdwara] in Baljeet Nagar. The victim’s mother works as a labourer in a factory.

A case has been registered under Sections 326B (throwing acid) and 195A (threatening a person to give false evidence) of the IPC.

Most such cases in 2022

Delhi had the highest number of acid attack cases (seven) among 19 metropolitan cities, as per the recently released crime statistics for 2022 by the National Crime Records Bureau.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.