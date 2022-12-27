Gandhi Hospital geared and ready for any fresh outbreak of COVID-19

December 27, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A mock drill was conducted at Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad to check the preparedness of the infrastructure and staff for any possible fresh outbreak of COVID-19 on Tuesday, in line with the directions of the Central government.

The drill was conducted based on the 76 column parameter sheet sent by the Centre involving various aspects of preparedness like oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilator beds, availability of medicines and other equipment like masks and PPE kits and the number of personnel present in the hospital to tackle the situation. Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy and other senior officials of the hospital participated in the drill at the hospital.

The hospital currently has 1,890 beds out of which 650 are ICU beds equipped with ventilators, another 600 beds are oxygen beds and the remaining are normal beds. There are 530 ventilators, 475 multi-channel monitors, 100 continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, 50 BiPAP machines and 100 high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) machines.

In terms of oxygen capacity, the hospital has three types of oxygen supplying systems. One is the liquid oxygen tanks (LOT) system for which there are two tanks of 20 KL capacity each and one tank of 6 KL capacity taking the total to 46 KL capacity. Secondly, there is a PSA oxygen generator system, the hospital has 6 such plants, two were from the PM CARES fund and remaining four came through CSR donation, all these 6 plants can generate 7000 litres per minute of oxygen. Thirdly, there is an oxygen manifold system through which several oxygen cylinders can be decompressed and grouped together. In this regard, the hospital has 378 bulk cylinders and 200 b-type oxygen cylinders.

As Gandhi Hospital has served people during two major waves of COVID-19, everybody is trained and geared up for anything that comes in the future as well. People need not worry or panic, at the same time they should take enough care, especially those belonging to the high risk category, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Raja Rao said.

The hospital also has sufficient medication. Further, masks and PPE kits are in adequate and enough numbers. The stock of RT PCR kits is about 50,000 and there are ample rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as well, he added.