G20 and role of Indian presidency discussed at UoH

As part of the G20 University connect event, a special lecture on G-20 and role of Indian Presidency was organised in the Zakir Hussain lecture hall complex at the University of Hyderabad. The lecture was delivered by Syed Akbaruddin, former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations. He also serves as the Dean, Kautilya School of Public Policy, Hyderabad.

In his talk, Mr. Akbaruddin engaged the audience by posing interesting questions and eliciting answers from them. In the process, he presented the history of G20 from its origin to present day status. He lucidly explained India’s G20 priorities which include green development, accelerated inclusive and resilient growth, accelerating progress of sustainable development goals, technological transformation, multilateral institutions for 21st century and women-led development.

G20 contributes to almost 80% of the world’s economy and hence we have a greater responsibility as its presidency, he added. He also called upon students to contribute and make it a year to remember which comes once in two decades for a country.

B.J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, spoke on internationalisation and role of G20. He said “G20 is a way of bringing the world to India. It is natural to welcome G20 naturally as we have always believed in ‘one world one family”. Professor Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, gave insights on India’s contribution as the largest democracy in the world.