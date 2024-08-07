ADVERTISEMENT

FTA talks with BIMSTEC needs revival with ‘realistic possibilities’: Goyal

Published - August 07, 2024 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Negotiations regarding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) among the seven-member BIMSTEC grouping of Bay of Bengal littoral nations and India’s land-locked neighbours of Nepal and Bhutan need to be expeditiously revived and “realistic possibilities” like preferential trade agreements could be explored, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at the inaugural BIMSTEC Business Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The BIMSTEC FTA talks had not seen much progress for the last six years, Mr. Goyal noted, while urging India’s business community to provide feedback on the need for the agreement to enable the government to take an informed call in the matter.

Flagging the possibility that non-tariff barriers between the countries or other regional FTAs may be among the reasons behind the slow progress in the BIMSTEC FTA talks, Mr. Goyal said serious efforts were necessary to remove non-tariff barriers and adopt international norms on trade facilitation to help expedite the trade talks within BIMSTEC.

Stressing that member nations needed to ensure that the terms of trade were fair and any trade deficits were better managed among themselves for a Free Trade Agreement, the Minister said technology and the individual capabilities of member nations could be leveraged to ease business and trade within the group.

The business summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) nations comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and the Ministry of External Affairs.

