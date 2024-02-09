‘Frustrated with how much time alliance talks are taking with INDIA partners’

In an interview with The Hindu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) General Secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak talks about the INDIA bloc, and the status of the pre-poll alliance talks with the Congress and other Opposition parties.

With the AAP unilaterally announcing candidates for Assam and deciding to fight the election alone in Punjab, and not as part of the INDIA bloc, what other States are being discussed as a space for possible alliance with the Congress and the rest of the INDIA bloc?

We are a national political party, with organisation in various States. Right now, we are discussing alliances in Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and other areas.

If alliance talks are not concluded in week or two, will the AAP be announcing candidates separately for other States, like it did for Assam?

I don’t see it that way. I hope and expect that things are sorted out and talks are concluded in a time-bound manner.

What is the timeline on which the AAP is working?

If you ask me, I would be happy to announce everything today. But I cannot dictate terms, and it wouldn’t be a good way to communicate things to one’s alliance partners. The sooner the better for everyone, though.

Is the Assam announcement a signal to Congress and other alliance partners to speed up the talks?

I’m not here to give any signals. We are focused on our own work and conduct.

You said this week that the AAP is “tired” of talking, and that is the reason why you announced the candidates for Assam unanimously. What are the problems you are facing?

We made the alliance to win the election. And if one would like to win the election, then one must also respect the time allotted to things, and act in a time-bound manner. If everything is getting delayed, then the time won’t respect you. The delay is what is causing the problem. We are frustrated with the discussions, which are going on and on and on. How long will we keep discussing? At some point, things must be concluded.

The INDIA bloc, when it was formed, had announced that all the partners will do a rally together. But that has still not happened. Why?

I hope things are sorted out and expedited and everything goes well. From our side, we will do everything possible to keep everyone together, and fight together, since that is the need of the hour. We joined the alliance not for ourselves, but to save this country from the BJP and Narendra Modi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has left the INDIA bloc, and Punjab and West Bengal are not part of the alliance discussion. These are major setbacks — where do you think the alliance failed?

I wouldn’t say that the alliance has failed. But all pending discussions should be concluded in a timely manner.

What has been the biggest setback until now?

Things can still be addressed. But we need to conclude all the discussions and hope that everything is sorted out.