GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Frustrated with how much time alliance talks are taking with INDIA partners’

AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak says that he doesn’t feel that the alliance has failed, but all pending discussions should be concluded in a time-bound manner

February 09, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Nikhil M Babu
AAP General Secretary Sandeep Pathak.

AAP General Secretary Sandeep Pathak. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

In an interview with The Hindu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) General Secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak talks about the INDIA bloc, and the status of the pre-poll alliance talks with the Congress and other Opposition parties.

With the AAP unilaterally announcing candidates for Assam and deciding to fight the election alone in Punjab, and not as part of the INDIA bloc, what other States are being discussed as a space for possible alliance with the Congress and the rest of the INDIA bloc?

We are a national political party, with organisation in various States. Right now, we are discussing alliances in Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and other areas.

If alliance talks are not concluded in week or two, will the AAP be announcing candidates separately for other States, like it did for Assam?

I don’t see it that way. I hope and expect that things are sorted out and talks are concluded in a time-bound manner.

What is the timeline on which the AAP is working?

If you ask me, I would be happy to announce everything today. But I cannot dictate terms, and it wouldn’t be a good way to communicate things to one’s alliance partners. The sooner the better for everyone, though.

Is the Assam announcement a signal to Congress and other alliance partners to speed up the talks?

I’m not here to give any signals. We are focused on our own work and conduct.

You said this week that the AAP is “tired” of talking, and that is the reason why you announced the candidates for Assam unanimously. What are the problems you are facing?

We made the alliance to win the election. And if one would like to win the election, then one must also respect the time allotted to things, and act in a time-bound manner. If everything is getting delayed, then the time won’t respect you. The delay is what is causing the problem. We are frustrated with the discussions, which are going on and on and on. How long will we keep discussing? At some point, things must be concluded.

The INDIA bloc, when it was formed, had announced that all the partners will do a rally together. But that has still not happened. Why?

I hope things are sorted out and expedited and everything goes well. From our side, we will do everything possible to keep everyone together, and fight together, since that is the need of the hour. We joined the alliance not for ourselves, but to save this country from the BJP and Narendra Modi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has left the INDIA bloc, and Punjab and West Bengal are not part of the alliance discussion. These are major setbacks — where do you think the alliance failed?

I wouldn’t say that the alliance has failed. But all pending discussions should be concluded in a timely manner.

What has been the biggest setback until now?

Things can still be addressed. But we need to conclude all the discussions and hope that everything is sorted out.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.