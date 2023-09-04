Frog eyes, jewelled bangles: the curiosity of Indian rice names

September 04, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Have you ever stopped at a market grain merchant’s stall or these days the local supermarkets that sell more than a couple of rice varieties in bulk bins? Have you read the names of the heritage grains there? They’re fascinating, because reading them is like thumbing the pages of an old book of esoteric insights whose import you don’t yet fully comprehend.

Rices like maapillai samba, thooyamalli, gobindo bhog and ambe mohar have become common, but there are countless others from all corners of India: kuzhivedichan, thavala kannan, pimpudibasa, sukhdas, radhunipagol, and tudse. What do all these names mean? What stories do they tell? When I first started researching Indian heritage rices for a group documentation project I’d convened, rice names presented themselves as trailheads saying: “Start here.” So, we did.

ALSO READ President Murmu for conserving traditional varieties of rice

India was once home to over 100,000 folk landraces or rice varieties distributed and conserved in small farms across the country. A great many of these have been replaced by HYVs (high yielding varieties) from the 1970s on, or simply lost thanks to agricultural industrialisation. What remains is a small fraction. These can only thrive if farmers embrace conservation and rigorously maintain the genetic purity of landraces to safeguard not just India’s plant genetic heritage but the specific nutraceutical and gustatory properties of each rice. This was a focal point of the keynote address given by Debal Deb — an agricultural scientist, renowned ‘rice warrior’ and conservator of 1,400 landraces at his Odisha farm — at this year’s annual Nel Thiruvizha or seed festival held in Thiruthuraipoondi, a key Tamil Nadu farmers’ traditional seed-exchange event in June.

Scents of mango and mahua

An array of paddy was on display at the festival, lovingly presented, propitiated, and labelled; but Deb’s talk and his work in general gestures to the notion that the names given to these old rices have descriptive value at multiple levels. Some rice names are easily readable. Ambe mohar and iluppai poo samba promise us the scents of mango and mahua, thooyamalli the pure white of jasmine. Rajamudi boasts royal patronage (it was once grown for the Mysore Wodeyars, prized enough to be accepted in lieu of tax), any rice called gobindo bhog must be finely aromatic if it’s to be Krishna’s food, and njavara, with its potent medicinal value, is wild water grass, like the ‘Nivara’ of the old texts.

Other rice names consolidate several bits of information: details about grain size or growing seasons, which have historically signalled quality and character, speaking simultaneously to both growers and consumers. Raktasali is a red-bran rice that ripens in winter (shali), and sali rices are considered sweet, cooling, light, and strength-giving, preferred over sastika (60-day) and vrihi (autumn ripening) grains. Tulasi vasanai jeeraga samba, so popular for biriyani these days, speaks of scent (tulasi), size-shape (small-slender like jeera seeds), and grown in the samba season (August-January). A rice such as thavala kannan presents a grain plump enough to be nearly round, like the frog eyes its name connotes. Macchakanta is thin, long and slightly curved like those small fish bones.

A farmer’s keen eye

Then there are the rice names that specifically aid botanical identification. Deb cited Karnataka’s ratnachoodi in his talk: the rice stalk has a red ring resembling jewelled bangles. Elsewhere, he has observed that Bengal’s khejur chhari and narkel chhari have clustered branches, which bear a striking resemblance to the date palm and coconut inflorescence, respectively. Similarly, the panicles of tulsi mukul and tulsi manjari recall the shape of tulasi inflorescence; Tamil Nadu’s garudan samba paddy has a white patch as on the neck of the Brahminy kite, and Gujarat’s pankhari dangar and Bengal’s pakhi varieties are bird-like, with wings (pankh) extending from the grain’s top, or elongated awns like birds’ tails.

Such names are marvellously evocative, telling stories of the natural world and its many inter-linkages, but they are hardly only just that. They demonstrate the keen observational capacities of those many unnamed, unknown farmers that Deb called out in his talk, whose meticulous efforts generated all our thousands of heritage grains in the first place.

Silver in ‘poor rice’

It is this native scientific sensibility, equally at risk of being lost, that Deb is most passionate about recovering and re-infusing into rice conservation. Traditional farmers were adept at distinguishing varieties by the flowering time, basal leaf sheath colour, flag leaf angle, panicle length, grain size, shape and colour variations, Deb has often said. Although names alone cannot record all the 56 morphological characteristics farmers need to observe and track to ensure genetic purity, they do sometimes capture key identifiers. They can help distinguish plants that should be removed from a field in a process called ‘rouging’, or they can confirm that the plants growing in a field are indeed of a kind.

Not all rice names are this precise, however. Our famed basmati (‘fragrant rice’) is on its own a very loose descriptor. garib sal (the ‘poor rice’) is ironically the one with nano-quantities of silver in its husk. But the names that do call out the attributes of each rice crucially support memory work that our largely oral traditions have always relied heavily upon, and which remain extolled as mana paadam (memorisation). They do a lot more than just entice; they help us understand the still vast array of heritage rices by telling us something about them, helping us to get to know them, remember them, choose between them, and safeguard them for posterity.

The writer is a cultural anthropologist with the University of Houston-Clear Lake and convener of Shalikuta, a project to gather and document the known properties of Indian heritage rices.