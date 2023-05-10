Friends, teachers bid tearful adieu to Vandana Das

May 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

A large number of people, including her teachers and friends, bade a tearful farewell to house surgeon Vandana Das when her body was brought to Azeezia Medical College Hospital, near here, where she was a student.

The ambulance carrying her body reached the campus around 4.30 p.m. amidst poignant moments. She joined the MBBS course at the college in 2016.

Many of the students said they were shocked beyond words and did not know how to react. “She had started house surgency only a couple of months ago and they could have prevented this. She was killed because she was attending to a patient at four in the morning and the hospital had no proper security. When they were bringing in an addict or mentally disturbed person, they should have taken the required precautions,” said a student.

Protest to continue

Doctors pointed out that despite several protests in the past, there has been no effort from the part of the authorities to correct the system. “This is not a stray incident as we often come across such cases. Doctors are often victimised in the name of medical negligence, but it seems their life has no value. Now that they have a martyr, that too a young girl, the policy makers might act. We will be continuing the protest till our demands are met,” they said.

Hundreds, including politicians and officials, paid homage to Vandana Das at the college.

Her body will be kept at her home in Kottayam for the public to pay last respects till the funeral at 2 p.m. on Thursday.