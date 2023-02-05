HamberMenu
Free screening camp for people with hearing loss

February 05, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

‘Hear N Say clinic’, a specialised centre for people with hearing, speech and listening disorders, will be organising a one-week free screening camp for people suffering from hearing loss and childhood development disorder as part of its ninth anniversary celebrations. The camp will be open between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M. from February 13 to 19 at ‘Hear N Say clinics’ at Secunderabad, AS Rao Nagar and Kukatpally. Free consultation will be provided for occupational therapy, speech therapy, behavioural therapy, special education, cochlear implants and hearing aids.

