Free screening camp for breast cancer tomorrow
Apollo Hospitals organises free breast cancer screening camp
Apollo Hospitals is organising a free screening camp for breast cancer at its Apollo First Med Hospitals facility on Poonamallee High Road in Kilpauk on Tuesday from 1 p.m. till 5 p.m.
Ravindran Kumeran, senior consultant surgeon, will be available for consultation. Those interested can book appointments by calling 9941009194 or 7810003506
