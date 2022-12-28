Fourth year JNTU girl student found dead

December 28, 2022 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 21-year-old girl named, Esanka Meghana Reddy, died by suicide on Wednesday after she jumped from the third floor of her classroom building on JNTU campus. The girl suffered severe injury after falling, and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Ms. Meghana was a fourth year student at the university and was pursuing her B.Tech in computer science. The girl, after falling from the building, was shifted to Prathima Hospital for treatment, and at 3:36 p.m., she passed away. Her parents informed the doctors that she was under depression and taking medications, said inspector B Kishan Kumar of KPHB Colony police station.

On Wednesday evening, A Jaya Laxmi, principal of JNTU Hyderabad, released a statement regarding the incident, she said: I would like to declare that Esanka Meghana Reddy committed suicide under depression and passed away on December 28. She was a bright student in the class, her EAMCET rank was 200. She was with her mother on campus till 1:30 p.m. When we enquired with her parents, we came to know that she was taking medication for depression.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)