Four youngsters die after drowning in Kotipally reservoir

January 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a tragic incident, four youngsters died on Monday after drowning in the Kotipally water project in Vikarabad district where they had gone for swimming. All the persons were aged between 22 to 25 years and were related.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh, Venkatesh, Lokesh and Jagadish and another relative who accompanied them to the reservoir, Kalyan, survived. According to the police, the five youth, natives of Manneguda, had gone to the reservoir for swimming and four of them could not make it to the shore and drowned. The families of all the four persons helplessly witnessed the accident, Inspector of Dharur Police Station Appaiah said.

Mr. Kalyan, the only survivor of the accident, while speaking to The Hindu said that they reached in Vikarabad on January 12 for Sankranthi celebration. On Monday, at around 12:30 p.m. he along with his relatives went into the reservoir for swimming, after spending two hours in the water all of them decided to get out the water, however, four of them were unable to reach the shores and started drowning. Kalyan quickly got out of the water but noticed the others were struggling, then he went back in the water and tried to grab Rajesh’s hand but failed to rescue him.

Mr. Kalyan then went around and asked for help and reached out to the boating personnel, who searched for the youngsters but were unable to find them.

The police were then informed of the matter after which a search and rescue operation was launched. After some time, the bodies of all the 4 persons were found and were shifted to the area hospital for post mortem. On Monday evening, the bodies were handed over to the families.