ADVERTISEMENT

Four suspended in SSC Paper Leak case, officials say sanctity of examination not compromised

April 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

One invigilator in a centre in Tandoor took a photo of the question paper after the exam began and shared it with another teacher, Director of School Education said in a statement

The Hindu Bureau

Students being frisked before being allowed to appear for their SSC exam at an exam centre in Sangareddy on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Vikarabad District Collector suspended four people, including two invigilators, on Monday evening after there was a leak of the SSC examination paper at one of the centres in Tandoor. 

The Director of School Education assured the parents and students that the sanctity and integrity of the examination has not been compromised as it was an individual instance of malpractice and they need not worry about the remaining papers.

The suspended people include Shiva Kumar (chief superintendent), K Gopal (department officer), S Bandappa (invigilator) and Samappa (invigilator).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An inquiry was conducted by the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Vikarabad district on the reported leak of the language paper on Whatsapp after commencement of the examination.

In a statement issued by the Director of School Education, it was said that one invigilator in centre number 24033, Government High School No 1, Tandoor, Vikarabad District by the name S. Bandappa had taken a picture of the question paper after commencement of the exam and sent it to the whatsapp number of another teacher by name Samappa. The exam commenced at 9.30 a.m. and the picture was sent at 9.37 a.m. 

The District Collector has been directed to take action on the accused persons as per Act 25/1997 and the relevant sections of CrPC. Tuesday’s examination will be conducted as per schedule. Parents and students are assured that there is no reason for worry or apprehension in the matter, said the Director of School Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US