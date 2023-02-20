ADVERTISEMENT

Former NIMS director conferred lifetime achievement award

February 20, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Director of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Dasari Prasada Rao was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime achievement award by the Indian Association of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeons at their annual conference held at Coimbatore.

Dr. Prasada Rao is acknowledged for his high standard of proficiency in performing coronary bypass surgeries, heart valve surgeries and other heart operations. During his tenure as Director of NIMS Hyderabad, he initiated several measures, including equipping the hospital with advanced facilities, construction of new building, setting up of state-of-the-art facilities like accident and emergency hospital, specialty hospital, stem cell facility among others. He also played a key role in acquiring 200 acres of land for NIMS university at Bibinagar which is currently shaping into All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US