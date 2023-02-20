Former NIMS director conferred lifetime achievement award

February 20, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Director of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Dasari Prasada Rao was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime achievement award by the Indian Association of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeons at their annual conference held at Coimbatore.

Dr. Prasada Rao is acknowledged for his high standard of proficiency in performing coronary bypass surgeries, heart valve surgeries and other heart operations. During his tenure as Director of NIMS Hyderabad, he initiated several measures, including equipping the hospital with advanced facilities, construction of new building, setting up of state-of-the-art facilities like accident and emergency hospital, specialty hospital, stem cell facility among others. He also played a key role in acquiring 200 acres of land for NIMS university at Bibinagar which is currently shaping into All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar.