Forest Department continues search for elusive leopard 

November 01, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Forest Department has continued the search for the leopard which was spotted in an apartment in Singasandra near Kudlu Gate on Sunday.

The department has set up two cages in the vegetation area to capture the animal. It has also used drones to track down the movement of the leopard.

Residents in Singasandra, especially those living in the apartment where it was spotted, have been in constant fear since. Sources say that the leopard may have come from the defence forest area.

Subhash K Malkhede, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, talking to The Hindu said about 75 personnel are deployed in the area to capture the big cat. During the search operation on Tuesday, the department received information that the leopard was lurking in an under construction area. However, upon searching, nothing was found.

