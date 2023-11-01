ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department continues search for elusive leopard 

November 01, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has continued the search for the leopard which was spotted in an apartment in Singasandra near Kudlu Gate on Sunday. 

The department has set up two cages in the vegetation area to capture the animal. It has also used drones to track down the movement of the leopard. 

Residents in Singasandra, especially those living in the apartment where it was spotted, have been in constant fear since. Sources say that the leopard may have come from the defence forest area. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subhash K Malkhede, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, talking to The Hindu said about 75 personnel are deployed in the area to capture the big cat. During the search operation on Tuesday, the department received information that the leopard was lurking in an under construction area. However, upon searching, nothing was found. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US