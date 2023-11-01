HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department continues search for elusive leopard 

November 01, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has continued the search for the leopard which was spotted in an apartment in Singasandra near Kudlu Gate on Sunday. 

The department has set up two cages in the vegetation area to capture the animal. It has also used drones to track down the movement of the leopard. 

Residents in Singasandra, especially those living in the apartment where it was spotted, have been in constant fear since. Sources say that the leopard may have come from the defence forest area. 

Subhash K Malkhede, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, talking to The Hindu said about 75 personnel are deployed in the area to capture the big cat. During the search operation on Tuesday, the department received information that the leopard was lurking in an under construction area. However, upon searching, nothing was found. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / animal / safety of citizens

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.