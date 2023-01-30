Food poisoning: kitchen at Muvattupuzha hostel shut down

January 30, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Health wing of the Muvattupuzha Municipality closed down the kitchen of Athurasramam Working Women’s Hostel at Velloorkunnam on Monday after six residents developed symptoms of food poisoning.

Of the six, two were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Muvattupuzha, while two residents were treated at a private hospital. Tests conducted at the hospitals confirmed food poisoning. All the affected residents had experienced vomiting, according to Health wing officials.

The hostel management has been told not to reopen the kitchen for a week. Necessary rectification measures have to be taken as per directives to be issued by the Health wing and the Department of Food Safety. Hygiene norms were reportedly not complied with in the kitchen.

According to the Health wing, there are nearly 160 residents at the hostel, mostly working women and students. The hostel management claimed that the food prepared in the kitchen was not the source of infection while maintaining that a few residents had food from outside on Sunday. Officials of the Food Safety department and the Health wing of the civic body will conduct a detailed inspection on Tuesday.