F&O traders lost ₹1.81 lakh crore in 3 years: SEBI study

More than 1 crore futures and options (F&O) traders lost ₹1.81 lakh crore in F&O during FY22- FY24, according to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) study. In FY24 alone, this number was about ₹75,000 crore.

The study found a little more than 91% of the individual F&O traders lost money in fiscal 2024 alone. The study titled ‘Analysis of Profits & Losses in the Equity Derivatives Segment (FY22-FY24)’ found that this share amounted to about 73 lakh traders in India.

About 43% of the F&O traders were under the age of 30 in fiscal 2024, the study found. This share was 31% in fiscal 2023. The share of loss makers in the age group was 93%, more than the overall share of 91%.

About 75% of the people who lost money in futures and options trading continued to trade in the markets. The persistence was found despite making losses for two consecutive years, the authors found in the study. Three-fourths of the individual traders had declared an annual income of less than ₹5 lakh.

While this was the case for individual traders, the opposite was true for proprietary traders and foreign portfolio investors (FPI). Proprietary traders and FPIs clocked-in a gross profit ₹33,000 crore and ₹28,000 crore respectively. Most of the profits of the FPI and proprietary traders came from “algo entities” — those executing trade using algorithms. This effectively means, individual traders are competing with big entities and algorithms in the F&O race.

Futures Contract means a legally binding agreement to buy or sell the underlying security at a future date, according to a definition by SEBI. The value of the asset, here equities, is determined in advance and the settlement of cash is done on a pre-specified date on the amount agreed upon. A buyer would lose money if the value of an asset drops on the date of redemption compared with the day on which the contract is entered.

Options Contract or “option in securities” means a contract for the purchase or sale of a right to buy or sell, or a right to buy and sell, securities in future, according to the Securities Regulation 1956. A buyer of the options contract acquires the right at a premium price. The seller is bound to settle the contract when the buyer chooses to exercise his or her right within the pre-specified date.

Futures and options are uncertain by nature and hence are volatile instruments. Options were the most preferred by F&O traders in the past three years.

Apart from losing money in the derivative instruments, individual traders lost about ₹50,000 crores in transaction cost, half of which was just brokerage charges. This was followed by ₹13,800 crore in Securities Transaction Tax, Stamp duty and Goods and Services Tax. On an average, an individual traders spent ₹26,000 as transaction cost in fiscal 2024.

Smaller share of people (60%) lost money trading futures than options, where more than 90% of them lost their money. The study assumes significance as SEBI had more than a month ago notified changes in F&O regulations to protect investors.