Flood situation worsens in Upper and North Kuttanad

After days of relentless rain, the central Travancore region on Thursday witnessed some respite even as its low-lying areas continued to face the threat of flooding.

In Kottayam, several homes were inundated as water levels in the Meenachil and Manimala rivers continued to rise. Eight relief camps have been set up in the Kottayam taluk, providing shelter for 95 people from 30 families.

Despite the Meenachil river breaching its banks and causing water to spill onto the Kottayam-Kumarakom road at Illikkal and Ampakuzhy, traffic remained unaffected until late evening.

However, several houses in Illikkal, Arupuzha, and Karapuzha have been flooded, and areas like Kosamattom Colony, Eranjal, and Madhuramcheri on the outskirts of Kottayam municipality are facing flood threat.

There was a slight decrease in water levels upstream of the Meenachil river, offering some relief to residents in the Pala and Erattupetta regions.

Continuous rainfall has led to the closure of popular hill stations such as Ilaveezhapoonchira, Illikkal Kallu, and Marmala Aruvi.

A night travel ban has also been imposed on the Erattupetta-Wagamon road until June 30. Additionally, the District Disaster Management Authority, led by the Collector, has banned all mining activities in the district until the end of the month.

In Pathanamthitta, two relief camps have been opened in Upper Kuttanad, sheltering 160 people from 25 families. Reservoirs in the area continue to release excess water due to heavy inflow from the Sabarimala forests.

The Moozhiyar dam was opened by 20 cm on Thursday, while live storage in the Pamba reservoir neared 27%, and the Kakki reservoir’s water level stood at 951.57 feet.

The Collector had announced a holiday of educational institutions on Thursday. However, some tuition centres in Mylapra and Adoor opened briefly before being shut down following protests by activists of the Kerala Students Union.

The Kottayam District Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions including professional colleges in the district on Friday.