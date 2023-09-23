ADVERTISEMENT

Flight services to resume at Salem Airport on October 16

September 23, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The passenger flight services will resume at Salem Airport on October 16, and ticket bookings have started for the flights plying in the Bengaluru-Salem-Cochin and Cochin-Salem-Bengaluru sectors.

Last week, the Salem Airport Authority officially announced that flight service will resume at the airport in October and said that under Udan 5.0, Indigo will operate flights in the Bengaluru-Salem-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Salem-Bengaluru sectors. Alliance Air will operate flights in the Bengaluru-Salem-Cochin and Cochin-Salem-Bengaluru sectors. These aircraft are 72-seaters.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Alliance Air opened ticket bookings for the Bengaluru-Salem-Cochin and Cochin-Salem-Bengaluru sectors.

Salem Airport Manager G. Ramesh said that the flight would be operated five days a week, except on Fridays and Wednesdays. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 12.40 p.m. and reach Salem Airport at 1.40 p.m. From Salem airport, the flight will depart at 2.05 p.m. and reach Cochin Airport by 3.15 p.m. In return, the flight will depart from Cochin Airport at 3.40 p.m. and reach Salem Airport by 4.50 p.m. From Salem airport, the flight will depart at 5.15 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 6.15 p.m.

