Flatmates murder man, pass off case as suicide; 2, including minor, arrested

Delhi Police apprehended two men, including a juvenile, for trying to pass off the murder of a friend as suicide. The accused, it was found, smothered the victim to death at their shared flat in Nihal Vihar for refusing to bring them a glass of water.

On January 11, a PCR call was received, where the caller alleged that their flatmate was found dead at their Laxmi Park flat near Nihal Vihar, police said.

When police teams reached the spot, they found the dead body on the bed in a room on the first floor. A preliminary probe based on the caller’s report, officials said, pointed to a suicide, although the police suspected a murder.

The victim, police added, was identified as 20-year-old Rachit, who worked as a labourer nearby.

“A thorough inspection of the body was conducted, as was a post-mortem. As per the doctor, ligature marks present on the neck of the deceased suggested a case of strangulation,” DCP (Outer District) Jimmy Chiram said.

“The police also ruled out suicide as a cause of death since the ceiling of the flat was very high, and the deceased could not have possibly reached it,” the DCP added.

Based on the post-mortem, a case was filed under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention to cause harm) of the Indian Penal Code at the Nihal Vihar police station.

During investigation, police found that the deceased was residing at the rented accommodation along with the two other accused, who were missing, with their phones switched off. Police officials added that their phones were put on surveillance, and traced to Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

In the police raids conducted subsequently, 27-year-old Abhay Kant Mishra, a resident of Hardoi, was arrested, while the second accused, a juvenile, was apprehended, as per police.

“Mr. Mishra told police that a few hours before the incident, a quarrel began among the three of them over drinking water. The victim refused to bring them a glass of water, following which the accused allegedly strangulated him with a rope. Knives, mufflers, and a rope have been recovered from the possession of the accused,” the DCP said.

