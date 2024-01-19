Five men apprehended for stealing ₹75 lakh from Delhi businessman

January 19, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested five people for allegedly robbing a businessman of approximately ₹75 lakh in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, the police said on Thursday.

The five accused have been identified as the businessman’s driver Vicky Kumar, 33; his brother-in-law Robin, 25; Abhishekh, 21; Mukesh, 50; and Mukesh’s son, Sudhanshu.

On Saturday, the complainant sent Mr. Kumar and another employee, Vinod, to collect ₹75 lakh from his acquaintance in Janakpuri. They were given a bag of money by the acquaintance, which Mr. Kumar put in the car’s boot.

“When they reached the businessman’s office, four men on two motorcycles snatched the bag at gunpoint and fled the spot,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

On Sunday, based on the businessman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 34 (common intention to cause harm) of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation was begun.

“Since the incident took place at night, it was very difficult to locate the culprits, even with the help of CCTV cameras. Dense fog coupled with low visibility hindered the investigation,” said the Special CP in a press conference.

However, within 72 hours of the occurrence of the crime, police caught the five accused from Kirari Suleman Nagar on Wednesday, added Mr. Yadav.

During interrogation, police learnt that Mr. Kumar was an employee of the complainant, and had worked for him for the last year and a half. The accused was facing financial hardship, and wanted to make money quickly, said police.

“He had discussed his financial situation with his brother-in-law Robin, who was going through the same circumstances and had mortgaged his house to take loans,” said Mr. Yadav.

Further, police learnt that Mr. Kumar had told Mr. Robin about the monetary transaction, after which the latter roped in the other accused. Together, they hatched the conspiracy and carried out the robbery, he added.

One of the accused, Mr. Mukesh, has a criminal record related to incidents of murder and robbery, police found.

Of the six accused, one, Rohit, is absconding, said police, adding that they have recovered ₹60.7 lakh, as well as a motorcycle, an automatic pistol, and a country-made gun.

