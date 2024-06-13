ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad

Published - June 13, 2024 08:58 am IST - Ghaziabad (UP)

It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire.

PTI

Five people were killed and two injured when a fire broke out in a residential building here, police said on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire, they said.

Information was received about the fire in the building in Behta Hajipur under the Loni Border police station area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police personnel and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued a woman and a child from the building, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit led to the fire and it quickly spread to the first and second floors of the building, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The deceased have been identified as Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), daughter Isra (7), Faiz (7-month-old) and Farheen alias Parveen (25). The injured are Arsh (10) and Uzma (25), they said.

The injured were admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi and Arsh was later discharged, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

fire / Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US