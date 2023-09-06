HamberMenu
Five Excise officials suspended on bribery charge

September 06, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Five Excise officers, including an inspector, were suspended on charge of accepting bribes for acquitting a person who transported MDMA and cannabis.

Action was taken against inspector T.H. Shafeeque, preventive officers T.B. Ajeesh and P.K. Prabhakaran, and civil Excise officers M.K. Balakrishnan and K.K. Sudheesh after they were found involved in the case in a detailed enquiry conducted by the Excise Vigilance officer.

The officials allegedly detained one Fasir at the Muthanga Excise check post on the Kerala-Karnataka border on March 21 and seized a commercial quantity of MDMA and ganja from him while he was transporting the contraband in a rented car from Mysuru to Ramanattukara in Kozhikode district.

However, the officials acquitted Fasir from the case after accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from him and arrested Muhammed Shafi, a co-passenger, on charge of keeping ganja.

Later, he was released on bail. Prabhakaran and Sudheesh had already been suspended from service in connection with another case.

