Five arrested over Haldwani clashes; officials under fire for ignoring alerts

February 10, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The police arrested five persons on February 10 for their alleged involvement in the violent clashes at Haldwani in Uttarakhand that left five dead.

Three FIRs were lodged against 5,000 unidentified persons. The State government has ordered a magisterial probe by the Kumaon Commissioner.

Violence broke out at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani on Thursday after the demolition of a madrasa and masjid as part of an anti-encroachment drive in Nainital district.

Meanwhile, the district authorities came under criticism for reportedly ignoring the threat alerts in the daily reports of the police’s Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), which pointed to the possibility of aggressive protests by the locals that might cause obstructions in the anti-encroachment drive.

As per the purported LIU reports making rounds on social media, the agency mentioned the meeting of Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat with representative of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on January 31 “on a serious matter”. Another LIU input of the same day mentions chances of aggressive protests in case the madrasa in Banbhoolpura’s Malik Ka Bagicha is demolished. The LIU reports sent to the administration on February 2 and 3 also reportedly mentioned law and order threat in the area as well as the possibility of participation of women and children in aggressive protests against the drive.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati took to X and said the incident could have been averted had the government, administration and Intelligence machinery been on alert. “The violence in Haldwani of Uttarakhand and the loss of life and property is very worrying. The government should conduct a high-level investigation and also maintain peace,” she added.

LIU inspector Sanjeev Kumar and SSP Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena didn’t respond to calls despite repeated attempts.

Abhinav Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttarakhand, told The Hindu that the LIU routinely sends inputs on regular happenings in the city. “I cannot comment on this particular letter as I don’t have any information about it and the LIU inputs go to district officials. But it’s up to the local administration and officials how they take the LIU inputs. All I can say is that there was no malafide intention on the part of the police here. Also, after the magisterial probe is ordered, all these things will be investigated and accounted for,” said Mr. Kumar.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has instructed the Commissioner of Kumaon Division, Deepak Rawat, to complete the magisterial inquiry within 15 days and submit the report to the government.

Curfew continues at site

The DGP added that the priority of the police and the administration is to ensure normalcy in the city and as well as the State. Curfew was lifted from all parts of Haldwani except Banbhoolpura on Saturday. The DGP said curfew will be removed from the area in the next couple of days.

“The arrests are going on and so is the investigation. People use such incidents for political gains and as election is approaching, this might get escalated and hence there is a double challenge in front of the police – to bring back normalcy in Haldwani and to ensure that this is not repeated in any other part of the State,” the DGP said, adding that the anti-encroachment drive will resume in the area as and when situation permits.

According to the police, those arrested are Mehboob Alam, Zishan Parvez, Arshad Ahmed, Javed Siddiqui and Aslam Chaudhary. They were identified on basis of CCTV footages from the area and videos of violence taken by the police and administration.

Apart from five deaths, 14 persons were critically injured in Thursday’s clashes. The district administration had issued shoot-at-sight orders, suspended Internet services, and asked schools in the area to remain shut until further instructions.

While the administration say the demolition as part of anti-encroachment drive was “legal” and not a selected activity, the locals in the area maintained that the owners of the madrasa had gone to court and the next hearing in the matter is on February 14.