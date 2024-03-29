Fishermen threaten to boycott elections

March 29, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Fishers of Karaikal have decided to go an indefinite strike from April 4 demanding the release of arrested fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and have threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections.

Puducherry Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar held talks with the fishermen on Friday but was unable to persuade the fishermen to withdraw their decision.

“Unless they release our fishermen we will not vote in the elections,” said Gajendran Kaliyaperumal, a village head from Kilinjalmedu speaking to The Hindu.

“Earlier, the Sri Lankan Navy took away our boats and released our fishermen. Now they are jailing the driver of the boat for six months as well. Nearly 30 fishermen from here are in Sri Lanka’s custody. Which would translate to 30 families and 300 relatives. How can we participate in voting when one of us is rotting there?” he added.

Mr. Gajendran said 13,000 fishermen and women would be actively taking part in the indefinite strike from April 4.