GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen threaten to boycott elections

March 29, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Fishers of Karaikal have decided to go an indefinite strike from April 4 demanding the release of arrested fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and have threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections.

Puducherry Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar held talks with the fishermen on Friday but was unable to persuade the fishermen to withdraw their decision.

“Unless they release our fishermen we will not vote in the elections,” said Gajendran Kaliyaperumal, a village head from Kilinjalmedu speaking to The Hindu.

“Earlier, the Sri Lankan Navy took away our boats and released our fishermen. Now they are jailing the driver of the boat for six months as well. Nearly 30 fishermen from here are in Sri Lanka’s custody. Which would translate to 30 families and 300 relatives. How can we participate in voting when one of us is rotting there?” he added.

Mr. Gajendran said 13,000 fishermen and women would be actively taking part in the indefinite strike from April 4.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.