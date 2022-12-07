First robot-assisted bariatric surgery in Telangana

December 07, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A team of doctors from Care Hospitals successfully performed the first bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) in Telangana using Hugo robot-assisted system on a 26-year-old youth.

The patient weighed 148 kg before the surgery and was also suffering from morbid obesity, uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure due to his excessive weight.

The robotic surgery was performed to remove a large part of the patient’s stomach, leaving behind a narrow tube like pouch or sleeve. The patient had a successful post-operative recovery and his co-morbidities are also seeming back to normal, the doctors said.

This landmark surgery is the second ever bariatric surgery (sleeve gastrectomy) using the Medtronic Hugo RAS system in the Asia Pacific.

Consultant BI Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon, Care Hospitals, Venugopal Pareek said, “Robot-assisted minimally invasive surgery using Hugo RAS system is improving the lives of people in many parts of the world. I hope more patients can benefit from this system in our country.”