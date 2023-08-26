ADVERTISEMENT

Fire tenders, ambulances ready, Delhi L-G told at meeting to review G-20 preparations

August 26, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected the stretch from Rajghat to Delhi Gate in the evening

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday reviewing preparations ahead of the G-20 Summit. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary and heads of various agencies to review preparations ahead of the G-20 Summit next month, said Raj Niwas sources.

According to an official, Mr. Saxena discussed various matters with Power Department officials, such as providing uninterrupted supply at the summit venue, coordinating with officials at the ITPO Complex, and carrying out mock drills.

The L-G was informed that 80 teams of doctors and trained medical professionals will be working at government hospitals, with three teams at each hospital, while 70 advanced and 60 well-equipped ambulances would be made available. Private hospitals have also been asked to be prepared, according to the official.

A total of 66 fire tenders will be kept on stand by, five of which will be stationed at the ITPO Complex and 23 at various hotels, the official said. The L-G was informed that work is under way for installation of G-20 logos and flags of all participating countries across the city, said sources.

In the evening, Mr. Saxena inspected the stretch from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, which is dotted with many landmarks such as the Red Fort and the Jama Masjid. “A lot of work has been done to beautify the premises. We have displayed the heritage of our country by installing a Konark wheel brought from Odisha and marble fountains from Rajasthan,” he told reporters.

“All departments are working in coordination and roads are being cleaned by various machines. We will keep making efforts to maintain Delhi, even after the G-20 summit concludes,” he added.

