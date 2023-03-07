March 07, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Yashoda Foundation has launched a fire-safety training programme at multiple locations in Hyderabad, wherein about 2,000 people were trained. The programme aimed at educating people about fire-safety practices and equipping them with the skills to prevent and manage fire-related emergencies, according to director of Yashoda Foundation Dr. Abhinav Gorukanti.

The sessions were held at all Yashoda hospitals, where the foundation honoured fire-safety officers who rendered exceptional service. The sessions were also held at Sri Saraswathi School, Khanamet, Government City Model High School at Malakpet and a residential colony at Matka and Rasoolpura limits.

Participants were taught to identify different types of fire, types of extinguishers and how to use them. They were also trained on how to evacuate a building during an emergency.