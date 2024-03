March 09, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

Fire on a hill near Vilacheri in Madurai on Saturday was put out by fire and rescue services personnel. At a hill near Muniyandipuram at Vilacheri, residents noticed smoke emanating from fire which was caught on trees. Fire and rescue services personnel were informed about the fire. The team from Tirupparankundram fire station rushed to the location and extinguished the fire in about two hours. No fatalities were reported.