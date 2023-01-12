Fire breaks out in Begum Bazaar, no casualties

January 12, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

A major fire broke out on in a building in Begum Bazaar under the Afzalgunj police station limits on Wednesday night. No casulaities were reported.

The fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. and spread in no time to the entire three storeyed building, located in the Osmania General Hospital lane. Sources say that the building houses a artificial jewellery store and other small shops.

Locals noticed the fire and immediately alerted officials. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighters continued to put out the fire until midnight. Teams of Disaster Response Force were also present assisting the officials. Locals said that about four fire tenders have been doing back and forth rounds supplying water.

“The reason of the accident could be determined only after we extinguish the fire completely,” said an official. Police personnel from other nearby police stations were also called in for help.