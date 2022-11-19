FATF chief, ministers of Nigeria, Ethiopia meet Amit Shah

November 19, 2022 05:40 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) chief, and discussed with them various issues of mutual interests such as terrorism.

In his meeting with FATF chief T. Raja Kumar, Mr. Shah emphasised that there is a need for the FATF to continuously monitor the tendencies of some countries to sponsor terrorism.

"In the bilateral meeting with FATF President, Shri T Raja Kumar, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah while appreciating the role of FATF, emphasised that there is need for FATF to continuously monitor the tendencies of some of the countries to sponsor terrorism," Mr. Shah's office tweeted.

Mr. Kumar lauded the initiative taken by India for hosting the 'No Money For Terror (NMFT)' conference and expressed the willingness of FATF, the global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering, to work closely on Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) issues under India's G-20 priorities.

At the conference, Mr. Kumar also called for a push to tackle terrorist financing and warned that Islamist extremist and far-right terrorist groups are using covert methods to transfer funds, including the use of crypto assets, the FATF tweeted.

Separately, Nigerian Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola met Mr. Shah and discussed several crucial issues, including political, trade and commerce, defence, capacity building, development partnership, consular issues etc.

"Nigerian Minister appreciated India's support in all aspects including regional and multilateral fora and fondly recalled Nigerian President Buhari's defence training in India in 1973. Looking forward to closely working with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern," Mr. Shah's office said in another tweet.

Mr. Shah also met Binalf Andualem, Minister of Peace, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"The Minister thanked India for its continued support through trade and commerce, capacity building and people-to-people contact. Both nations agreed to cooperate in fighting the menace of terrorism and extremism," Mr. Shah's office said in yet another tweet.

The dignitaries are here to attend the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The conference is being attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations.

