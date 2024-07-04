Farmers seek hike in production incentive for paddy

As the State government works to speed up the distribution of dues to paddy farmers in Kuttanad, the calls to raise State production incentives to match the new minimum support price (MSP) are now gaining momentum.

At present, paddy farmers receive ₹28.12 per kg, which includes 12 paise for handling charges. Of this, ₹21.83 is the MSP set by the Centre. With the recent increase of ₹1.17 by the Central government, farmers should be entitled to ₹29.29 per kg, inclusive of handling charges.

However, this increment is contingent upon the State government maintaining its current contribution of ₹6.37, plus the 12 paise handling charge.

Farmers’ organisations have pointed out that they have not reaped the full benefits of the MSP increases over the past four years. Each time the Central government raised the MSP, the State government reduced its own contribution.

Sonichan Pulinkunnu, general secretary of the Paddy Farmers’ Protection Council in Kuttanad, says the previous Left Democratic Front government had promised a State production incentive of ₹9.52 per kg. Instead, over the past four years, this amount has been reduced to ₹6.37 per kg.

Moreover, farmers are concerned about the stagnation of handling charges for paddy. These charges are intended to cover the costs associated with transporting paddy from fields and processing it into rice at Supplyco outlets.

In 2005-06, the handling charge was ₹45 per quintal, with farmers receiving ₹12 per quintal to help cover expenses. “Despite the Central government recently increasing these charges to ₹272 per quintal, the State government has not updated its contribution from the rate set 19 years ago,” says Mr. Pulinkunnu.

Meanwhile, official sources say the paddy marketing office in Kottayam is slated to settle its dues of the previous Punja season in another few days. “Only those who harvested the crop in the final phase of the season now stand to get the dues. This was primarily due to a delay in processing their paddy receipt sheets,” says an official.

