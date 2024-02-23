ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers loan waiver soon, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

February 23, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MEDARAM

Chief Minister hits out at former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for spreading ‘misinformation’ on his governance

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues at the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that they were holding talks with the bankers regarding the ₹ 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers, adding that they would announce the good news for the farming community soon. He visited the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara on Friday.  

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister pointing out to the recent handing over of appointment letters to 25,000 job seekers at LB Stadium, with an additional 6,000 posts slated to be filled by March 2, criticised former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao for spreading ‘misinformation’ about his governance.

Further, plans are underway to establish 10 skill universities aimed at generating employment opportunities for rural youth. Referring to the long pending issues of journalists in the State, the CM promised to resolve all the issues, and the appointment of a Press Academy Chairman.

