GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers loan waiver soon, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister hits out at former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for spreading ‘misinformation’ on his governance

February 23, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MEDARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues at the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Friday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues at the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that they were holding talks with the bankers regarding the ₹ 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers, adding that they would announce the good news for the farming community soon. He visited the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara on Friday.  

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister pointing out to the recent handing over of appointment letters to 25,000 job seekers at LB Stadium, with an additional 6,000 posts slated to be filled by March 2, criticised former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao for spreading ‘misinformation’ about his governance.

Further, plans are underway to establish 10 skill universities aimed at generating employment opportunities for rural youth. Referring to the long pending issues of journalists in the State, the CM promised to resolve all the issues, and the appointment of a Press Academy Chairman.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.