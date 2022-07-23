Farmers deserve more respect, says RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. | Photo Credit: -

July 23, 2022 22:59 IST

RSS general secretary says a focus on food and other basic needs is a must

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Saturday that increasing the income of farmers was not enough and they deserve more respect.

“Does a farmer, who is only into farming and has 25-30 acres of land, have any social reputation in India? Even government officials don’t think farmers should be called at public events. They should be given the dignity they deserve,” he said at the concluding ceremony of a two-day international conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conference, on ‘Harnessing Indian Agriculture for Indigenous and Global Prosperity’, was organised by RSS affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) in collaboration with the Bhartiya Agro-Economic Research Center and Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

‘India’s success story’

The RSS general secretary said while food and clothes should be cheap for the common man, it shouldn’t be at the expense of farmers. “For this, we have the government’s Public Distribution System. But farmers’ interests should also be taken care of,” he said.

Mr. Hosabale said India’s journey from being a begging bowl to an exporting nation has been remarkable. “India’s agricultural journey is a success story,” he said, urging agriculture students to learn about the country’s ancient knowledge systems and traditional farming practices.

He said the Vedas say one should produce in abundance and consume very frugally. “Do you know why our Vedas said so? Because in cases of drought, the extra produce will feed the people. Also, our food will be used by those who are in need. Just like how we helped Sri Lanka in its time of distress.”

Appreciating the BKS’s efforts, Mr. Hosabale said a focus on food and other basic needs is a must. “One cannot eat computers and chips,” he said.

Rural industrialisation

The RSS general secretary sought more focus on industrialisation of rural areas to prevent more migration. “More than 52% of the population has started living in cities. Focus should be on rural industrialisation to stop this migration,” he said.

Ruing the low participation of women speakers and farmers at the conference, Mr. Hosabale said one cannot ignore the contribution of women in the country’s agricultural sector.