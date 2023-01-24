ADVERTISEMENT

Fake educational certificates racket busted, seven arrested

January 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of special operations team (SOT) LB Nagar busted a fake educational certificates racket and arrested seven persons. 

One of the accused Chintakayala Venkateswarlu earlier worked as a correspondent and had two private colleges — Vignana Junior College, Himayathnagar from 2010 to 2017 and Balaji Degree College, Moinabad from 2013 to 2017. He later closed the institutions due to financial reasons and moved to real estate business.

He came in contact with Akula Ravi Avinash who is the main supplier of fake educational certificates. Avinash motivated Venkateswarlu and promised huge profits in providing fake certificates. Venkateswarlu would then collect the list of dropout students and provide these certificates for ₹3 to ₹3.5 lakh.

Another accused, P Abhilash Kumar, wanted to go abroad for foreign placement but couldn’t proceed due to non-completion of his B.Tech degree. He got in touch with the gang and acquired fake certificates. Likewise, the accused provided these certificates to a few other candidates and appointed a few agents as well. As per the confession of the accused, they have provided fake educational certificates to more than 100 students till now.

