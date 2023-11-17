Fake doctors were conducting illegal abortions: police

November 17, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

Police investigations into the “fake” doctors’ racket operating out of Agarwal Medical Centre at Greater Kailash-I have revealed multiple cases of abortions linked to illegal sex determination performed at the clinic.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested the owner of the clinic, Dr. Neeraj Agarwal, his wife Pooja, and staff members Dr. Jaspreet Singh and lab technician Mahender Singh following a complaint of medical negligence by the family of a 45-year-old man who died after a surgery at the clinic. The arrests were made after a medical board formed by AIIMS Delhi ascertained that the patient, Asghar Ali, who was admitted to the clinic in 2022 for gallbladder treatment, had died due to haemorrhagic shock. Ali and his family were told that the surgery would be performed by Dr. Jaspreet, a qualified surgeon. However, just before the operation, Dr. Jaspreet was replaced by Ms. Pooja and Mr. Mahender. According to the police, Ms. Pooja was working as a receptionist at the clinic before getting married to the owner. Her husband was working at the Safdarjung Hospital, before setting up his own clinic.

While searching the residence of Dr. Agarwal and his wife, the police found two registers containing details of individuals who had undergone abortions at the clinic. A senior police officer told The Hindu that the registers included details pertaining to the sex of foetuses. Prenatal sex determination was banned in India in 1994.

‘Lower-income families’

The police also came across a case wherein 25-year-old Sapna Singh, who was admitted to the clinic in 2018, died during childbirth. The deceased’s husband had filed a complaint with the Delhi Medical Board in the same year. The police have now registered an FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and are probing the case. A senior police officer told The Hindu that all the victims were from lower-income households. “The doctors would charge somewhere between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 instead of the usual cost of ₹70,000-₹80,000 for a gallbladder operation. This would lure patients from lower-income families who could neither afford private medical care nor could spare time to be treated at government facilities which usually have long waiting lines,” said the officer.

The police have been granted a five-day remand of the accused.

