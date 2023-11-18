Fake doctors’ racket: owner performed at least 3,000 surgeries a year, say police

November 18, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

Dr. Neeraj Agarwal, who was arrested for running a fake doctors’ racket operating out of Agarwal Medical Centre at Greater Kailash-I, would typically conduct around 3,000 surgeries a year at his clinic despite having his medical license suspended multiple times in the past following botched-up surgeries, the police said.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested Dr. Agarwal, his wife Pooja, and two staff members — Dr. Jaspreet Singh and lab technician Mahender Singh — following a complaint of medical negligence by the family of a patient who died after a gall bladder surgery at the clinic. The arrests were made after a medical board formed by AIIMS Delhi ascertained that the patient had died due to haemorrhagic shock.

The police also found that Mr. Mahender, who was not even a college graduate, would also perform surgeries at the clinic. “Mr. Mahender had worked as a helper to a senior South Delhi surgeon, and after quitting that job, he started supplying medical tools to various private clinics across the capital,” said a senior Delhi police officer, who added that Mr. Mahender was supplying substandard laparoscopic medical tools to the clinic.

‘Not surprising’

Residents living in the neighbourhood said the arrests didn’t come as a surprise. Kuwar Anand, who lives a few hundred metres from the clinic, said he would often hear people wailing and cursing the hospital staff. “I have seen from my bedroom window bodies being taken out of the clinic at midnight and people crying and cursing the doctors of the clinic,” he said.

Another neighbour and a member of the Greater Kailash E Block residents’ welfare society, Rajeev Kakria, said he had approached multiple agencies, including the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police, in the past with complaints against the clinic. “The government bodies which remained silent all these years should also be punished too,” he added.

The Health Department had issued a notice where it had stated it had renewed the clinic’s permit for three beds until 2024, but Mr. Kakria said that he had seen as many as 25 beds on the clinic’s premises.

‘Botched’ surgeries

When investigating the death of one of the patients, Ms. Sapna Singh, who had been admitted to the clinic for a caesarean delivery in 2018, the DMC had found that she had suffered from excessive internal bleeding in the abdominal area. The council noted that the patient’s condition could have been identified and picked up for “timely corrective action” before the patient went into irreversible haemorrhagic shock. Subsequently, the medical body recommended that Dr. Neeraj’s name be removed from the State medical register for 90 days..

