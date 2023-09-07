ADVERTISEMENT

Fake bond paper racket busted, 2 arrested

September 07, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were arrested with fake bond papers, and for fabricating fraudulent documents for illicit legal proceedings by the South Zone Task Force and the Hussaini Alam police.

The police confiscated 188 fake bond papers, along with two counterfeit death certificates, 20 forged stamps, and two mobile phones from the accused.

While the alleged mastermind, Firoz, remains at large, authorities have apprehended Syed Azharuddin, 41, and Inayath Ali, 46, who were involved in the procurement and sale of outdated notary stamp papers in the denomination of ₹100, ₹50, ₹20, and ₹10. They were also found to be producing counterfeit documents bearing old dates, thus cheating the government, and filing false litigations in the court of law.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused operated primarily in the vicinity of the High Court, targeting individuals seeking bond papers. They would then sell these fraudulent documents to unsuspecting buyers,” said C. Nageshwar Reddy, SHO of Hussaini Alam police station.

The Hussaini Alam police have registered a case under Sections 468, 469, 471, 420 read with 34 of the IPC and have taken up investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US