Fake bond paper racket busted, 2 arrested

September 07, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Two people were arrested with fake bond papers, and for fabricating fraudulent documents for illicit legal proceedings by the South Zone Task Force and the Hussaini Alam police.

The police confiscated 188 fake bond papers, along with two counterfeit death certificates, 20 forged stamps, and two mobile phones from the accused.

While the alleged mastermind, Firoz, remains at large, authorities have apprehended Syed Azharuddin, 41, and Inayath Ali, 46, who were involved in the procurement and sale of outdated notary stamp papers in the denomination of ₹100, ₹50, ₹20, and ₹10. They were also found to be producing counterfeit documents bearing old dates, thus cheating the government, and filing false litigations in the court of law.

“The accused operated primarily in the vicinity of the High Court, targeting individuals seeking bond papers. They would then sell these fraudulent documents to unsuspecting buyers,” said C. Nageshwar Reddy, SHO of Hussaini Alam police station.

The Hussaini Alam police have registered a case under Sections 468, 469, 471, 420 read with 34 of the IPC and have taken up investigation.