HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Fake bond paper racket busted, 2 arrested

September 07, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were arrested with fake bond papers, and for fabricating fraudulent documents for illicit legal proceedings by the South Zone Task Force and the Hussaini Alam police.

The police confiscated 188 fake bond papers, along with two counterfeit death certificates, 20 forged stamps, and two mobile phones from the accused.

While the alleged mastermind, Firoz, remains at large, authorities have apprehended Syed Azharuddin, 41, and Inayath Ali, 46, who were involved in the procurement and sale of outdated notary stamp papers in the denomination of ₹100, ₹50, ₹20, and ₹10. They were also found to be producing counterfeit documents bearing old dates, thus cheating the government, and filing false litigations in the court of law.

“The accused operated primarily in the vicinity of the High Court, targeting individuals seeking bond papers. They would then sell these fraudulent documents to unsuspecting buyers,” said C. Nageshwar Reddy, SHO of Hussaini Alam police station.

The Hussaini Alam police have registered a case under Sections 468, 469, 471, 420 read with 34 of the IPC and have taken up investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.