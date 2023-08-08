Eye on Lok Sabha, Assembly polls, politics over tribal festival hots up in Jharkhand

August 08, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Ranchi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leaving no stone unturned to make World Tribal Day on August 9 a memorable day in the State by celebrating the occasion as “Jharkhand Tribal Festival”.

The festival is another attempt to target the tribal vote bank whose support is crucial to any party forming the next government in the State. Next year Jharkhand will see both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

As things stand now, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has 19 seats out of the 28 reserved for Scheduled Tribes in the Assembly poll. Congress is in the second place with six seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won 11 seats in the 2014 polls, is down to two seats after the 2019 Assembly poll.

However when it comes to Lok Sabha seats, 11 of the 14 were bagged by the BJP, 1 by All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and one each went to Congress and JMM. Five of the 14 Lok Sabha seats are reserved for STs, of which three are with BJP and one each with JMM and Congress.

All political parties are eyeing the tribal vote bank and that is seen as the reason the BJP has made Babulal Marandi as the State president of the party. Mr. Soren is trying hard to consolidate the tribal vote by organising tribal festivals at a large scale across the State.

The Soren government is trying to project that despite the BJP being in power for the longest time in the State the tribals have not benefited much.

The main event will be held at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Garden-cum-Museum located at Old Jail Road where tribal art, culture, food and dress will be on display. National-level tribal affairs experts will gather for the brainstorming sessions.

Dev Kumar Dhan, former MLA and convener of the Adivasi Sarna Samiti, said that they will take out a protest march from Morhabadi to Albert Ekka Chowk on World Tribal Day. “The Chief Minister has failed to understand that the tribal community is being tortured in Manipur and attempts are being made to end the tribal identity by bringing Uniform Civil Code. We have already seen how a man urinated on a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh. We will neither dance nor sing. We will take out a protest march by wearing black ribbons. The Jharkhand government is doing it only for vote bank nothing else.”

‘Inclined towards BJP’

JMM leader Manoj Pandey said that those who are opposing the festival have an inclination towards BJP.

The tradition of celebrating August 9 as World Tribal Day was started in 1994 on the initiative of the United Nations General Assembly. In Jharkhand it was started by eminent sociologist and tribal affairs expert Dr. Ramdayal Munda.

