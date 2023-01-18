Explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit claims two lives in Dindigul village

January 18, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A couple were charred to death when a unit where chemicals had been stocked to manufacture firecrackers went up in flames after an explosion near Pullvettikulam near Sempatti in Dindigul district on Tuesday evening. Five others were injured in the fire.

Police gave the names of the deceased as C. Jeyaraman, shop owner and Dindigul district secretary (west) of the Hindu Munnani, and his wife J. Rani.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said Jeyaraman had leased the building, in which he ran a licensed firecracker shop on the ground floor and used a portion of the first floor as a unit to manufacture crackers. “In another portion, he was living with his family. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire did not spread to the ground floor,” he added.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from three fire stations struggled for over three hours to put out the fire.

Two workers at the shop, M. Velmani, 52, and A. Palanisamy, 47, and the children of the couple, J. Bogan, 4, J. Kanishka, 5, and J. Deepika, 7, sustained minor injuries.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy visited the spot and held inquiries. Sempatti police have registered a case.