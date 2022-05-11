Expired medicines dumped on road in Erode

Expired drugs found dumped on the road at Kumaran Nagar in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Expired medicines and other drugs were found dumped on the road at Kumaran Nagar in Shastri Nagar on Wednesday.

Over 100 families were residing in the area and people used to dump the garbage at a spot. Since corporation workers were involved in door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste, the spot remained vacant. Morning walkers found over 50 packs of medicines and strips dumped at the spot and alerted Corporation officials and the police.

As the news spread, people gathered in the area and claimed that outsiders could have dumped the medicine at the spot during night hours. Corporation workers removed the expired medicines and the sanitary inspector warned that action will be taken against the person who dumped the medicines.

Officials suspect that unsold drugs could have been dumped by a pharmaceutical stockist or a dealer as a particular company medicine was dumped in large quantities.